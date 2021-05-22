Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,177 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,297. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

