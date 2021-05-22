Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,826 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.05. 1,065,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,995. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

