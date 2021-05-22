Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,388 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,034. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.