Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Prime Mining stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Prime Mining has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

