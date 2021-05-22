Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 113,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,502. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

