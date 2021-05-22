Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.47. 1,164,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.