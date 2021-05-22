Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.46. 8,673,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,432,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average is $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.