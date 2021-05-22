Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,589. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

