Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $104.12. 10,352,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 85.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.