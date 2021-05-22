Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $796,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,169,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 41,113 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.23. 5,472,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,911.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

