Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,144,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,508,297. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

