Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Shares Down 0%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.99. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

