ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 3.9%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 1,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,066,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,061.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

