Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Trading 29.4% Higher

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) shares traded up 29.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

