ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.97. 5,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $90.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.