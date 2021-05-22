ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th (NYSEARCA:SRS)

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSEARCA SRS opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.61% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

