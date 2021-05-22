ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBSFY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.