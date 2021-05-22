Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,541 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $211.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.10. The company has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.