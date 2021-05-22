Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.53 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

COP stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

