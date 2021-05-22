Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.16 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $91.75 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07.

