Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

BSJO stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

