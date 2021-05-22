Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia (OTCMKTS:ELOKY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia (OTCMKTS:ELOKY)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, VTB Capital lowered Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63.

About Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia (OTCMKTS:ELOKY)

Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia generates and sells electric power and heat in Russia. Its installed capacity is approximately 5,628.7 megawatts for power and 2,032 GCal/h for heat. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia is a subsidiary of Enel SpA.

