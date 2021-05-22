Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $98.65 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $423.11 million and approximately $98.65 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00004318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

