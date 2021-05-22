Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 214,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 87,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

