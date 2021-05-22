Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.17.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.74.

Shares of MAG opened at C$24.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 105.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.32. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$15.34 and a 52 week high of C$31.21.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

