Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.17.

Shares of CWB opened at C$36.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.99. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$20.06 and a 1 year high of C$36.89.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

