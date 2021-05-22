Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Increased by Analyst

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Logiq in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Logiq’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Logiq has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.49.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.37). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

