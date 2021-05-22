Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.99). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of YMTX opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,253,000.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

