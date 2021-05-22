Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $114.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $128.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.83.

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. 331,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,293. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.95. Q2 has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. Analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,846 shares of company stock worth $20,728,730 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

