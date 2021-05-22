Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for IBEX Limited Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBEX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.54 million and a PE ratio of 26.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

