Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an in-line rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.78.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $50,972,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.