Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 10,466 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,506 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 3,729.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after buying an additional 2,301,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $40,381,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,789. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,066. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.