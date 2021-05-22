Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 363.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,876 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Paramount Group worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 944,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.