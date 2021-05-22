Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

HAE stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 607,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock worth $189,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

