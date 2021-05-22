Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 810,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.21 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

