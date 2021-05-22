Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 32,905 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,905 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 44,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.12. 2,536,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,026,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

