Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE QTRH remained flat at $C$2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 65,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of C$271.17 million and a PE ratio of 14.28. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$3.11.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other Quarterhill news, insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at C$104,094.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 296,000 shares of company stock worth $727,955.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.