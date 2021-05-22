Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Questor Technology (CVE:QST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.50.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.85 to C$2.15 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

QST stock opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.16 million and a PE ratio of -12.80. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of C$1.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

