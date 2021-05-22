Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $99.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.95.

NYSE RL traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.09. 1,496,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.45. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

