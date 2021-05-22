Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RPD. Truist raised their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 265,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,547 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

