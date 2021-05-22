Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Raven Industries worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Raven Industries stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $47.43.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

