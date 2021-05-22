Raymond James Begins Coverage on View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIEW. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

View stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. View has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,836,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,227,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,249,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,100,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,730,000.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

