Raymond James Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$33.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

