RE Advisers Corp Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $58,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE VICI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,830. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.