RE Advisers Corp Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

AIT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 277,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,073. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In related news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

