RE Advisers Corp Has $44.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $44,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $315.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

