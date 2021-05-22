RE Advisers Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the quarter. The Allstate makes up approximately 3.2% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $135,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 113,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.43. 2,741,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.