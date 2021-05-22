RE Advisers Corp Sells 15,400 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RE Advisers Corp reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.4% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $99,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $6.48 on Friday, reaching $366.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,444. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.06 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

