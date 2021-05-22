RE Advisers Corp Sells 2,700 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.10% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

