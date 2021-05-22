RE Advisers Corp Takes $2.89 Million Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 157,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,509. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $830.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

